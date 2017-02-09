HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to stay off the roads and warning of upcoming bitter cold temperatures amid a storm that’s expected to dump up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the state.

The Democrat said Thursday afternoon that state police had responded to more than 600 calls including 68 accidents - none with fatalities and only four with injuries.

All non-essential state government employees were told to stay home, and all schools are closed.

Malloy says the state’s cold weather protocols will be implemented Thursday afternoon to protect people from expected below-zero wind chills.

Bradley International Airport was closed in the early afternoon. Delays of up to 25 minutes were reported on Metro-North’s New Haven Line rail service. Transit bus service was ordered suspended.

