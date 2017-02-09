ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia State will host its first football game at the stadium formerly known as Turner Field on Aug. 31 against Tennessee State.

The Sun Belt Conference school is now calling the facility Georgia State Stadium. The Panthers will play six home games in 2017, including a non-conference contest against Memphis on Sept. 30.

This will be the third incarnation of the stadium just south of downtown Atlanta.

It was initially known as Centennial Olympic Stadium, an 85,000-seat facility hosting athletics and the opening and closing ceremonies during the 1996 Summer Games.

It was downsized to a 50,000-seat baseball stadium the following year, renamed Turner Field and served for two decades as home of the Atlanta Braves.

Georgia State plans to downsize capacity even further to about 23,000.

