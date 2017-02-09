HOUSTON (AP) - The Texans will hold their 2017 training camp at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

It will be the first time the Texans will hold training camp offsite after spending the last 15 seasons at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

The resort has a Sports Performance Center that includes two grass fields, one artificial surface field and a training facility. It recently underwent a $250 million restoration.

The New Orleans Saints held their training camp at The Greenbrier for the last three years (2014-16) amid reports they will not return this offseason.

