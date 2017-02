The Washington Redskins hired James Rowe to be assistant defensive backs coach, the team announced Thursday.

Rowe, 30, will work under new defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, who was hired Wednesday.

Rowe will also be going from Div. II to the NFL. He was the defensive coordinator at Valdosta State last season. The year before, he was a defensive graduate assistant at Florida. Prior, he held multiple positions at Jacksonville University.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus