Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas joked that he would love to see NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hand the Super Bowl trophy to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, even if it meant his Atlanta Falcons buddy Alex Mack had to lose.

As much as I’d like to see my buddy @alexmack55 win a super bowl, I would sure love to see @nflcommish have to hand a SB trophy to Brady! https://t.co/4ZTvBQwbNv — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 23, 2017

Given the whole “Deflategate” incident, where Brady was forced to sit out the first four games of this season after Goodell essentially went to war with the Patriots to ensure Brady would receive suspension, the level of awkwardness would have been enjoyable.

Turns out, Brady did win the Super Bowl trophy. And, as Thomas hoped for, it was about as awkward as possible.

Goodell essentially fulfilled his duties as commissioner by passing out the trophy and then booking it off the stage as quickly as he possibly could.

“I especially enjoyed how overeager Roger was to smile at all the Patriots and give them a big handshake, but then as soon as he gave them the trophy he scurried off the stage like a rat,” Thomas told Pro Football Talk. “It was awesome.”

Goodell is certainly losing some friends around the NFL. During the Patriots‘ Super Bowl parade, wide receiver Danny Amendola wore a “Fire Goodell” hat, and even held up a sign that said “Goodell wears Crocs.”

@barstoolsports Amendola absolutely CRUSHING our “Goodell Wears Crocks” sign pic.twitter.com/fSk8WmUIwm — Michael LobeBurn XCV (@_Washyy_) February 7, 2017

