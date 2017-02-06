NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” is currently having its best season in more than two decades despite being described as “unwatchable” by President Trump, arguably the program’s most outspoken and influential critic.

Season 42 of “SNL” is averaging 10.6 million total viewers, compared to 8.7 million viewers around the same time last season, Variety reported this week.

In addition to surpassing last year’s audience by nearly 22 percent, the recent positive reception has consequently made the show’s current season its most-watched since the middle of the Clinton presidency, according to NBC.

Season 42 marks the show’s most successful run since 1994-1995, NBC executives told Variety.

The show’s recent surge in popularity comes amid its frequent parodying of Mr. Trump and his administration, the likes of which has routinely triggered responses from the president in the form of Sunday morning Twitter rants and other public condemnation.

Mr. Trump has used preferred social media platform to label “SNL” as “boring,” “terrible” and “the worst of NBC” since season 42 began in October 2016, and has continued to blast the program and its portrayal of his presidency since taking office one month later.

SEE ALSO: SNL writer Katie Rich issues apology after being suspended for Barron Trump tweet

The most recent episode of “SNL” — rife with jabs at Mr. Trump and White House spokesman Sean Spicer, among others — was the second-highest ranked television program of the week among adults in the coveted 18-49 age demographic, Variety reported.

Alec Baldwin, the Academy Award-nominated actor who has frequently provoked Mr. Trump by portraying the president this season, is slated to guest host Saturday’s episode of “SNL” on Feb. 11.

Mr. Trump said previously that the actor’s “portrayal stinks” and “just can’t get any worse.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus