HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) - The snow has piled up in New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service said Merrimack had 14 inches of snow as of Thursday afternoon. Manchester had 11 inches and Concord had 7 inches, with more snow on the way.

Hundreds of schools were closed for the day and most flights at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport were canceled as the storm made its way through New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu took a ride in a plow truck before delivering his budget address to the Legislature. He said over 500 plow trucks were working.

He said for those who have to drive, the greatest concern is for whiteout conditions, combined with wind gusts and high snowfall rates. A storm warning was in effect through 10 p.m. for all counties except Coos.

