STORRS, Conn. (AP) - Randy Edsall’s first season back at UConn will feature an October home game against Missouri and a trip to Fenway Park in November to face rival Boston College.

UConn released its 12-game 2017 schedule on Thursday.

The Huskies will open the season on Aug. 21 against Holy Cross from the FCS and begin conference play on Sept. 9 against South Florida. UConn has road games in September against Virginia and SMU.

It also has home games in October against Memphis and Tulsa with a trip to Temple sandwiched in between. The Huskies’ last home game will be Nov. 4 against East Carolina. They face UCF on the road before heading to Boston and ending the regular season on Nov. 25 at Cincinnati.

The BC game was originally scheduled as a home game, but was moved as part of special “Football at Fenway” promotion.

