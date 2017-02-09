MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings want to build permanent fencing around U.S. Bank Stadium to provide better security. But, the plan may not win approval from the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority.

Temporary security fences were already placed around the stadium last season. Vikings executive Lester Bagley says permanent fencing won’t change access to the stadium.

Sports Facilities Authority chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen tells KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2kWAf5O ) the stadium needs to be connected to the neighborhoods, both visually and practically.

Bagley says fundamentally it’s a stadium security issue, especially given what happened at the last Vikings game. Bagley is referring to the Dakota Access pipeline protesters who eluded security and hung a massive banner from the top of the stadium.

