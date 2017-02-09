PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Knicks star Charles Oakley was forcefully removed from his seats at Madison Square Garden and arrested after an altercation near team owner James Dolan.

Oakley shoved security guards before they pulled him away from his seat behind the baseline during the first quarter of the Knicks’ 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans chanted “Oakley! Oakley!” in support of the popular power forward.

The 53-year-old Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals, but has a poor relationship with the team because of his criticism of Dolan, the Madison Square Garden chairman.

“Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the Knicks wrote in a statement on Twitter. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

The NYPD said Oakley was arrested on three counts of assault, all third degree. He was being processed for a desk appearance and will be issued a summons to report back to court.

NEW YORK (AP) - Phil Jackson may be trying to trade Carmelo Anthony because he’s given up trying to change him.

That seemed to be the conclusion when the New York Knicks president of basketball operations broke his Twitter silence with another dig at the star forward.

In the tweet, Jackson referred to a column by Bleacher Report writer Kevin Ding that suggested Jackson is frustrated because Anthony doesn’t have the same will to win as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, two of Jackson’s greatest players when he coached.

Jackson tweeted on Tuesday: “Bleacher’s Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don’t change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.”

Jackson was referring to Michael Graham, a college star from Georgetown who never enjoyed much success in the pros. Jackson coached Graham with the Albany Patroons of the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association.

PRO FOOTBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal judge urged NFL retirees to register for a concussion settlement that could cost the league $1 billion over 65 years.

About 22,000 retirees are encouraged to get baseline neurological testing. The league expects more than 6,000 of them to eventually be diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

The deal approved by Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody resolves thousands of lawsuits that accused the NFL of hiding what it knew about the risks of repeated concussions in order to return players to the field.

At a hearing Wednesday in Philadelphia, lawyers reminded participants they must register for the settlement by Aug. 7, which could make then eligible for treatment and damage awards.

The awards could reach several million dollars for younger men with the most severe neurological damage, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. The average award is expected to be about $190,000 for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or moderate dementia.

PENN STATE ABUSE CASE

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Penn State is fighting back against a verdict that awarded one of its former assistant football coaches millions of dollars for his treatment after Jerry Sandusky’s arrest on child molestation charges.

The university said in a brief dated Monday that the verdict in favor of Mike McQueary should be reversed, a new trial should be ordered or the damages should be lowered.

The school said Judge Thomas Gavin gave jurors an incorrect instruction regarding who must report cases of child abuse, and that he acted as a “biased advocate” for McQueary during the October trial.

BOXING

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Prosecutors dropped assault charges against former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora for allegedly stabbing his brother and kicking his mother during a family dispute, though he’s still charged with threatening city police officers who intervened, and spitting on one.

Spadafora waived a preliminary hearing on an aggravated assault charge - for allegedly spitting at the officer - several counts of making terroristic threats and resisting arrest stemming from the Dec. 21 fracas.

The charges involving his family members were dropped because the family failed to show at the preliminary hearing and two prior hearings that were also postponed because Spadafora’s mother, Ann, didn’t appear, defense attorney William Difenderfer said.

Difenderfer plans to seek a bond hearing next week so Spadafora can get out of jail and enter an in-patient alcohol treatment program. The remaining charges will be “resolved” - the attorney didn’t say how - in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

