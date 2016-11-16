Robert Kelley will be on the field Sunday in the Washington Redskins’ regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

Kelley was questionable to play because a knee injury that limited during the week in practice.

Reed was also questionable because of a shoulder injury that caused him to miss last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. Reed suffered a Grade 3 sprain of the AC joint in his left shoulder after a fall on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys.

Inactive for the Redskins are linebacker/safety Su’a Cravens, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, running back Matt Jones, safety Josh Evans, cornerback Quinton Dunbar, offensive lineman Vinston Painter and center Kory Lichtensteiger. None are a surprise.

The Giants, who are locked into the No. 5 seed when the playoffs start, will open the game with their prime players like quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Inactive for New York are safety Nat Berhe, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, running back George Winn, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, tight end Jerell Adams, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and linebacker Ishaq Williams.

