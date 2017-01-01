LANDOVER | Kirk Cousins‘ late interception Sunday was his 15th of the season and second of the day. He is able to compartmentalize most things, often arguing that the only lamentable issues are the ones in your control. That means his ill-advised final interception of the season will be remembered.

“This isn’t my first time dealing with this,” Cousins said. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do. I sound like a broken record, but I’m going to keep saying that until I’m retired. All I know is it’s going to give me an edge. I’m going into this offseason with a hunger that’s always been there, but certainly when the season ends this way it will be there and it will be strong.”

Down by a field goal late in the fourth, Cousins moved forward in the pocket to throw over the middle toward Pierre Garcon. New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie veered in front of Garcon to take in a pass that did not have much force behind it. After the game, Cousins and Garcon separately took the blame for the interception that snuffed out Washington’s playoffs hopes with 1:27 to play in a win-or-go-home game.

“[Garcon] did a good job on his route,” Cousins said. “The timing of the play was off, so I climbed a little to my left and Pierre still was winning [his route] and I thought I was a little bit late. It felt like across the field he had a chance, but I didn’t get my shoulder close enough to where I could make that throw accurately, and so the ball was behind him and the corner made a nice play.”

Garcon shielded Cousins.

“I should have done a better job of playing defense or getting across or making sure he didn’t get the ball or better coming downhill,” Garcon said. “Something. When you see the ball about to be intercepted, you’ve got to play defense or do something so you have another opportunity.”

The offense was ineffective throughout the day. Washington’s opening drive lasted just three plays before a punt. The second drive was also a mere three plays before a punt. In the first half, the Redskins gained four first downs. Cousins‘ effectiveness was moderate. Running back Robert Kelley had nowhere to run, gaining nine yards on six carries. Washington rarely possessed the ball and move it with even less frequency once obtained.

By the end of the afternoon, one of the NFL’s most potent offenses only came up with 10 points and 284 total yards.

“We just never were able to — it was very similar to Carolina — we were never able to get the fans into the game, get a momentum burst and then keep it,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “We had a couple of spurts there in the second half, got the score tied, but just could never get anything going early. Terrible start.”

The Redskins were once again a one-sided offense on Sunday. When they were balanced this season, Washington was one of the league’s most dangerous offenses. Coming into the game, it was third in total offense. But, once their rushing attack was stifled, the Redskins stalled, despite all the options around Cousins.

Washington moves into the offseason with a hefty decision to make about Cousins‘ future with the team. He is a free agent again after playing under the franchise tag this season. The Redskins could pursue a long-term deal, use the franchise tag again or let Cousins leave. Cousins has set back-to-back passing records for the organization in two years as the starting quarterback.

“I don’t know what Kirk has to do as a quarterback to prove that he belongs in the National Football League as a starter,” Gruden said. “I think he had a great year.”

