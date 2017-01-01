LANDOVER — The end came without mercy, sending the Washington Redskins home in a loss against a team with nothing to lose.

There would be no consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 1991-92. No waiting to find out where next week’s travel would send the team to. No more playing this season, one that dipped and rolled and rose, only to end with a most resounding thud.

Kirk Cousins’ stepped up in the pocket, threw over the middle and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie stepped in front to intercept. He gleefully ran toward midfield. The crowd was silenced, and, for all intents and purposes the season came to a soul-cracking end Sunday at FedEx Field.

New York 19, Washington 10 was the final total.

The Giants scored a touchdown on the final play after corralling a lateral attempt. They celebrated on the sidelines. The Redskins began to register what happened.

Production for the Redskins waited until the fourth quarter, when Giants had removed several starters and the pressure intensified. A flop of a first half and more meandering in the third quarter put Washington in a troubling spot. It trailed, 10-3, entering the fourth quarter and needing to beat the Giants to have a chance at the postseason.

Jordan Reed’s touchdown with 8:13 to play was followed by Dustin Hopkins’ all-meaning extra point to tie the game. The Giants countered with a 40-yard field goal from Robbie Gould. New York led, 13-10, with 2:12 to play. Washington went forward with three timeouts, the two-minute warning and fingers crossed.

Then the crash.

The eye rolls were silent but the boos were audible when the Redskins ran into the locker room at halftime. The first two quarters of the day were abysmal, which led to Washington trailing, 10-0, by the half.

Coming into the game, the Redskins were third the league in total offense this season. They gained just 83 yards in the first two quarters Sunday. Much of that came in the final drive, when the Redskins capped the opening misery with a missed 57-yard field goal attempt from Dustin Hopkins.

The start indicated what was coming. Washington won the coin toss and chose to receive the opening kick. Washington’s opening drive lasted just three plays before a punt. The second drive was also a mere three plays before a punt. In the first half, the Redskins gained four first downs. Cousins’ effectiveness was moderate. Robert Kelley had nowhere to run, gaining nine yards on six carries. Washington rarely possessed the ball and moved it with even less frequency once obtained.

New York played its starters throughout the half though it was locked into the No. 5 seed in the postseason before the day began. Surly Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. spent the first half antagonizing and running around his nemesis, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. Beckham caught five passes and drew a personal foul from Norman.

But, it was the Giants’ ability to run the ball that changed the game in the first two quarters. Rookie Paul Perkins teamed with Rashad Jennings for 82 rushing yards. Jennings’ 2-yard run with 9:20 to play in the second quarter vaulted New York in front 10-0. Gould made a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Giants’ first score.

Two questions loomed coming out of halftime: Would the Giants continue to play their starters with no playoff positioning to gain? Can the Redskins fix their ailments?

The answer to the first question was clear when New York quarterback Eli Manning took the first snap of the third quarter. A long drive that ended with Redskins linebacker Mason Foster knocking down Manning’s pass on fourth-and-2 at the Redskins’ 16-yard line provided a chance to start answering the latter.

Instead, Cousins was on his back on third down yet again. It was the fourth sack of the day for the Giants, an alarming number for a Redskins offensive line that had allowed just 19 sacks in the previous 15 games this season and had not allowed four sacks in a game this year before Sunday.

The Giants started to gear down with their starters after the first series of the third quarter. Manning remained on the field, but Beckham did not play in New York’s second series of the third quarter. New York moved into a run-first mode, content to punt the ball back to Washington, protect health and continue to control the game. Then, two jolts.

Pierre Garcon was loose for a 49-yard gain. He ran through and past multiple defenders, finally waking the pensive crowd. Washington lined up at the Giants’ 23-yard line a touchdown away from closing the lead. At the least, they were well-positioned for three points.

Instead, Cousins threw his first interception of the day after rookie wide receiver Maurice Harris slipped on FedEx Field’s notorious turf, which was leaning more toward brown than green down the middle and near the sidelines, which is where Harris went down.

Washington entered the fourth quarter down 10-3 after a 32-yard field goal by Hopkins. Only 15 minutes remained for them to find a way into the playoffs.

They didn’t.

