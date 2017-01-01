Houston and Oakland might have to switch quarterbacks again before their AFC playoff matchup.

The health of Tom Savage and Matt McGloin will be the deciding factors.

Savage was sidelined by a concussion in a 24-17 loss at Tennessee on Sunday, forcing Brock Osweiler back onto the field for the AFC South champions. Coach Bill O’Brien said he will have to evaluate the two QBs before the Texans (9-7) host Oakland (12-4) in a wild-card game next week.

“We will talk about that as a staff,” O’Brien said.

Savage started the regular-season finale, left in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and was cleared. He took the final snap of the first half, and O’Brien told team radio that Savage would play in the second half. But Savage was diagnosed with a concussion after being re-evaluated at halftime.

That left Osweiler, benched during a win over Jacksonville on Dec. 18, once again running the offense. He threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for a 1-yard score on a fourth-and-goal play in the fourth quarter.

McGloin left Oakland’s 24-6 loss at Denver because of a left shoulder injury. If his injury proves serious, rookie Connor Cook could be quarterbacking the Raiders in Houston.

McGloin, who got the start when Derek Carr broke his leg last week, left late in the second quarter. He completed six passes for 21 yards, missing virtually every throw downfield. He stood on the bench in a stocking cap for the second half.

A fourth-year player out of Penn State, McGloin was making his first start since 2013. He was hurt when Jared Crick slammed him to the turf, drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Cook was 14 of 21 with a touchdown to Amari Cooper, an interception and a lost fumble against the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos.

The Raiders also lost safety Nate Allen, who left the game and was evaluated for a concussion.

Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders hurt his foot in the first quarter and didn’t return. More concerning, special teamer Zaire Anderson was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field after being injured on punt coverage in the third quarter. Team officials said Anderson was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and has movement in his arms and legs.

Arizona running back David Johnson ended his season finale on the sideline and with a brace on his left knee.

Johnson injured his knee during an awkward tackle in the first quarter. The Cardinals didn’t immediately provide an update on Johnson’s condition, but he was smiling and appeared to be able to put weight on his leg.

Johnson set a franchise record this season as the first Cardinals player to gain more than 2,000 total yards. He set an NFL record with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of Arizona’s first 15 games.

Atlanta Falcons rookie safety Keanu Neal and New Orleans Saints receiver Willie Snead were both left with possible concussions after a huge collision in the fourth quarter.

Neal turned his head as he approached Snead to make the tackle on a 27-yard pass play, but their helmets struck when they both ducked down. Snead fumbled, though the Saints recovered. Both players staggered off the field before they were taken to the locker room for evaluations.

Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, the NFL’s sacks leader, briefly left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter but later returned.

