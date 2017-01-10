MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Technicians at Raleigh-Durham International Airport have resolved a computer problem that officials say led to flight delays from one of its terminals.

A statement on the airport’s website says United, American and Delta announced some of their flights were canceled because of the problem. According to the airport, 12 percent of the flights originating from Terminal 2 were canceled until 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, and more cancellations were possible.

RDU President and Chief Executive Michael Landguth said in a statement that the problem was an internal hardware issue. He said that while passengers were able to use check-in kiosks, the computer terminals airline agents use to check in passengers and baggage weren’t communicating with RDU’s main computer system.

Landguth said there was no cyber-security breach. Terminal 1 wasn’t affected.

