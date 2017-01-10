SAN DIEGO (AP) - A former University of Southern California football player has pleaded guilty to conspiracy for running an international drug and gambling ring that also laundered millions of dollars.

Owen Hanson entered the plea Tuesday in San Diego federal court. Three associates also entered guilty pleas.

They’re among 22 people that were charged with running the operation called “ODOG Enterprise.”

Hanson was a walk-on tight-end for USC more than a decade ago. Prosecutors claimed he ran an organization that sold drugs from heroin to meth, laundered money through shell companies, operated illegal sports betting websites, ran a network of bookies and strong-armed debtors.

Authorities say operations involved the U.S., Central and South America and Australia.

So far, 16 or 22 defendants have pleaded guilty to various charges.

