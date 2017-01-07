NEW YORK (AP) - NBC kicked off the new year with a winning week and a football clash that took the top spot.

Nielsen says NBC’s telecast of the NFL playoff game between Detroit and Seattle was the week’s most-watched show with nearly 27 million viewers. That helped the network to an overall win in prime time with an average of 10.32 million viewers.

Also helping: NBC’s Golden Globes telecast, seen by 20 million viewers.

It all added up to NBC’s seventh straight weekly win, its longest in-season streak in 21 years.

The week’s runner-up was CBS, scoring 12 shows in the Top 20 and a prime-time average of 7.92 million. Fox, placing third, had 6.12 million.

ABC had 5.15 million viewers, while Univision had 1.95 million, Telemundo had 1.64 million, ION television had 1.30 million, and the CW had 750,000 viewers.

Among cable networks, ESPN was on top with an average 3.14 million viewers. Runner-up Fox News Channel had 2.37 million, while HGTV had 1.72 million.

In the newscast derby, ABC’s “World News Tonight” held the lead with an average of 9.96 million viewers, while NBC’s “Nightly News” was second with 9.77 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 8.12 million.

For the week of Jan. 2-8, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: NFL Playoff: Detroit vs. Seattle, NBC, 26.89 million; NFC Wildcard Postgame (New York Giants vs. Green Bay), Fox, 21.52 million; Golden Globe Awards, NBC, 20.02 million; “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 16.80 million; NFL Playoff Pre-kick, NBC, 16.78 million; “NCIS,” CBS, 15.80 million; “Bull,” CBS, 11.31 million; “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 10.78 million; “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 10.41 million; Rose Bowl: USC vs. Penn State, ESPN, 10.19 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co. CBS is owned by CBS Corp. CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corp. Fox and Fox News Channel are owned by 21st Century Fox. NBC and Telemundo are owned by Comcast Corp. ION Television is owned by ION Media Networks. ESPN is owned by ESPN Inc.

Online: http://www.nielsen.com

