CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday sentenced Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death. Last month, the same jury found Roof guilty of all 33 federal counts against him. Here are the charges:

- Hate crime resulting in death (nine counts).

- Hate crime involving an attempt to kill (three counts).

- Obstruction of exercise of religion resulting in death (nine counts).

- Obstruction of exercise of religion involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon (three counts).

- Use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence (nine counts).

