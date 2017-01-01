Monday night’s Alabama-Clemson national title game offered a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback and a last-second touchdown to give the Tigers a 35-31 win and their first championship since 1981.

But if you peeled your eyes away from the game to check Twitter, chances are you saw Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ hysterical tweet.

During the game, Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough scored two emphatic touchdowns early with some very powerful runs. That prompted Cousins do a quick Google search of Scarbrough, and the results must have surprised him. Take a look.

On the left: Bo Scarbrough in 10th grade…On the right: Me in 11th grade. Now I know why Alabama never called. pic.twitter.com/CS3IVIP9ib — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 10, 2017

Scarborough finished with 93 yards on just 16 carries, but exited the game in the third quarter with a broken bone in his right leg, ESPN reported.

