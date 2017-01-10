NEW YORK (AP) - Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 2-8. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Playoff: Detroit vs. Seattle, NBC, 26.89 million.

2. NFC Wildcard Postgame (New York Giants vs. Green Bay), Fox, 21.52 million.

3. Golden Globe Awards, NBC, 20.02 million.

4. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 16.80 million.

5. NFL Playoff Pre-kick, NBC, 16.78 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 15.80 million.

7. “Bull,” CBS, 11.31 million.

8. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 10.78 million.

9. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 10.41 million

10. Rose Bowl: USC vs. Penn State, ESPN, 10.19 million.

11. “Hawaii Five-O,” CBS, 10.10 million

12. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 9.63 million.

13. “The Great Indoors,” CBS, 9.46 million.

14. “Madam Secretary,” CBS, 9.00 million.

15. “Mom,” CBS, 8.50 million.

16. “MacGyver,” CBS, 8.42 million.

17. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.22 million.

18. “The Simpsons,” Fox, 8.19 million.

19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.89 million.

20. “Last Man Standing,” ABC, 7.75 million.

