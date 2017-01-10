President Obama will tell Americans Tuesday night in his farewell address that actively engaged citizens are the key to creating a more perfect union.

“This is the great gift our Founders gave us,” Mr. Obama will say, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House. “The freedom to chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil, and imagination – and the imperative to strive together as well, to achieve a greater good.”

He’ll speak to nearly 20,000 supporters in Chicago, where, he has said, “it all began.” Among the warmup entertainment are singer Eddie Vedder and a 24-member children’s choir.

“I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life,” Mr. Obama will say. “It was on these streets where I witnessed the power of faith, and the quiet dignity of working people in the face of struggle and loss. This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it.”

After eight years in office, he’ll say, he still believes in “the conviction that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

“It’s the insistence that these rights, while self-evident, have never been self-executing; that We, the People, through the instrument of our democracy, can form a more perfect union,” he will say.

Mr. Obama is leaving office on Jan. 20, when Republican Donald Trump will take the oath of office.

