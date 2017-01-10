TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says there should have been a foul called on the Tigers’ game-winning touchdown against Alabama, and it should have been called on the Crimson Tide.

Swinney said Tuesday that there was defensive pass interference on Clemson receiver Artavis Scott, who made contact with his defender and created some traffic that another Alabama defensive back got caught in on Hunter Renfrow’s 2-yard TD catch with a second left Monday night.

Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 in the College Football Playoff championship game to win its first national title since 1981.

Swinney says Scott was trying to run a rub or pick, and the defender tackled him.

Alabama players and fans did not quite see it that way, and thought Clemson should have been flagged.

