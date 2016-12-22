The publisher of a white supremacist website on Tuesday said “an armed Neo-Nazi march against local Jewish terrorists” planned for Whitefish, Montana, next week may have to be rescheduled after the city made “impossible” new demands days before the event was to take place.

Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin has threatened to hold an anti-Semitic rally in the rural Montana ski town for weeks now in response to local efforts directed in recent months toward the mother of perhaps its most notorious resident: Richard Spencer, a white nationalist widely regarded as having coined the phrase “alt-right.”

In light of bureaucratic requests causing new complications this week, Mr. Spencer on Tuesday said the event will eventually transpire, albeit not necessarily on Martin Luther King Day as planned.

“No matter what, the march is going to happen. This attempt to thwart me has only strengthened my resolve,” Mr. Anglin told The Washington Times on Tuesday.

Organizers and attorneys are considering whether they can hold the march without a permit and will announce plans later this week, he added.

“In all likelihood, we will have to reschedule the march,” he told the Times.

The Whitefish city manager on Monday acknowledged Mr. Anglin had applied to for a special events permit to hold a march on Jan. 16 but said the application was incomplete.

“All they submitted was the front page of the application and a money order with insufficient funds,” City Manager Chuck Stearns told the Billings Gazette.

“We’ve started reviewing it anyway, but obviously if it’s not fully complete and received by Friday, we can’t issue a permit because we’re off all weekend and Monday is a holiday,” Mr. Stearns added.

Mr. Anglin’s application was $60 short of a $125 fee, and failed to include either a parade route or a certificate showing liability insurance had been purchase, the city manager said. Additionally, a letter to Mr. Anglin said he’s required to show that area businesses and residences were told they’d be affected by street closures — requests he says he only learned of this week with days until deadline.

“The city is purposefully making it impossible to get the permit. Contacting all of these businesses in this short amount of time would be very difficult,” Mr. Anglin told the Times.

“They seem to be going out of their way to prove my point about the absurd amount of control Jews have on the levers of governmental power in this country,” he added.

All applicants have to adhere to the same requirements, Mr. Stearns told the Times.

“We don’t object to permits. We consider them for acceptance, denial or acceptance with conditions,” he said.

Calls for an armed march were made by Mr. Anglin on his website in Dec. 2016 amid local efforts directed toward Sherry Spencer due to her son’s politics. A local realtor had allegedly contacted Ms. Spencer and urged her to sell a mixed-use building she owns in downtown Whitefish or else endure demonstrations herself, spurring the Daily Stormer publisher to plan a protest of his own.

“Montana has extremely liberal open carry laws, so my lawyer is telling me we can easily march through the center of the town carrying high-powered rifles,” Mr. Anglin wrote last month.

“Currently, my guys say we are going to be able to put together about 200 people to participate in the march, which will be against Jews, Jewish businesses and everyone who supports either. We will be busing in skinheads from the Bay Area.”

As Mr. Anglin teased the event in the weeks that followed, officials including Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, and state Attorney General Tim Fox, a Republican, published an open letter condemning his plans.

“We say to those few who seek to publicize anti-Semitic views that they shall find no safe haven here,” they said in a letter last month.

A special events permit application published online by Mr. Anglin lists the title of his proposed Martin Luther King Day event as a “James Earl Ray Day Extravaganza” in honor of the assassin who took the civil rights movement leader’s life.

“We will have our march, whether it is on James Earl Ray Day, or sometime later this year,” Mr. Anglin said Monday.

“In the grand scheme of things, winning a constitutional lawsuit against them would be a bigger victory than the march itself,” he told the Times.

The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, two of the nation’s top watchdog groups with respect to monitoring hate crimes and acts of discrimination, have condemned Mr. Anglin and the Daily Stormer in the past for espousing white nationalist and neo-Nazi ideals.

Mr. Anglin has sought out legal representation from the American Civil Liberties Union with respect to his march, he said Tuesday. The ACLU did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus