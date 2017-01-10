LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has hired Scottie Hazelton as his new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Hazelton comes to Wyoming from the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was the assistant linebackers coach the past three seasons.

Hazelton previously coached with Bohl for five seasons at North Dakota State from 2007-11, including two years as the defensive coordinator.

Bohl says Hazelton was the architect of the start of great defenses at North Dakota State and brings a great deal of experience with him.

Before coaching in the NFL, Hazelton coached 18 seasons at the major college level, including stints at USC and Nevada.

