College-level civics courses have been hijacked by a progressive ideology that emphasizes instruction in organizing political movements rather than understanding the American system of government and the Western tradition upon which it is built, according to a new report published this week.

“Making Citizens: How American Universities Teach Civics,” a report published by the National Association of Scholars, examines the curricula at four universities and concludes that courses aimed at understanding America have largely been replaced by vocational classes on how to transform it.

“In practice this means that instead of teaching college students the foundations of law, liberty, and self-government, colleges teach students how to organize protests, occupy buildings, and stage demonstrations,” the study says. “These are indeed forms of ‘civic engagement,’ but they are far from being a genuine substitute for learning how to be a full participant in our republic.”

The 525-page report includes case studies on four universities — Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado, the University of Wyoming and the University of Colorado-Boulder — where the civics education ranges from less than stellar to nearly nonexistent.

At the University of Colorado-Boulder, for instance, there is no specific curriculum that each student must take. Instead, undergraduate students fulfill graduation requirements by taking courses in 10 different areas of study — each of which includes hundreds of alternatives.

Boulder’s “United States Context” requirement can be completed by taking traditionally oriented civics courses such as “American Political Thought” or “History of the United States to 1865.” Or it can be fulfilled by taking “Civic Engagement: Democracy as a Tool for Social Change.”

Less than one-third of the student body at the University of Colorado-Boulder will take a class in traditional civics as an undergraduate, the study estimates, and less than 10 percent will take a course in introductory American politics.

