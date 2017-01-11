NEW YORK (AP) - Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr., and J.J. Watt are the most valued athletes in social media for 2016.

According to rankings compiled by the MVPindex social measurement platform and by Chicago-based digital sports network 120 Sports, the Seahawks quarterback ranks first, followed by the controversial Giants receiver. Watt, even though he played only three games this season, is third. The rankings include U.S. professional athletes and Olympians.

The NFL has nine players in the top 25 of the evaluations of their reach, engagement and conversation on social media. Others in the top 10 are Richard Sherman (8th), Tom Brady (9th) and Rob Gronkowski (10th).

Five women are on the top 25 list: Alex Morgan (No. 15), Serena Williams (No. 16), Ronda Rousey (No. 18), Hope Solo (No. 22) and Kerri Walsh Jennings (No. 25). The youngest person is Beckham Jr. at 24, and the oldest is Tiger Woods at 41.

