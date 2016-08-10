According to USA Today’s Tom Pelissero, Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay conducted a second interview for the Los Angeles Rams‘ vacant head coach position.

Sources: Sean McVay had a second meeting with the #Rams. Interviewed for head coaching job last week. Things heating up in L.A. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2017

McVay, known as a calculated speaker and one of the bright young minds in football, has apparently impressed in his interviews with both the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

A second interview indicates that the Rams are very much interested in the 30-year-old grandson of John McVay, the 49ers’ Hall of Fame VP/Director of Football Operations, who won five Super Bowl Rings with San Francisco.

McVay has served as Washington’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. Despite the fact that he is only 30, McVay has served as an NFL coach at some capacity for the last seven seasons. If McVay is hired this offseason, he will become the youngest coach in NFL history.

This year, McVay’s offense was third in yards gained, and quarterback Kirk Cousins’ 4,917 passing yards were the third-most in the NFL. Cousins has set the Redskins‘ franchise record in passing yards in each of the last two seasons. McVay was the offensive coordinator each season.

Last year, the Rams drafted quarterback Jared Goff with the first-overall pick. In his rookie season, Goff finished with just 1,089 yards in seven starts (eight total appearances), throwing for five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

