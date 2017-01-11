A Piedmont, South Carolina, church has used the occasion of nearby Clemson’s stunning win Monday night in the national championship game to encourage passersby to be “#allin” for worship come Sunday morning.

“If you made any promises on Clemson’s last drive, service starts at 10,” reads the Piedmont United Methodist Church marquee message in a photo posted Tuesday to their Facebook page. “#allin at 10:00.”

“We made one last year for the Panthers super bowl run, but it was NOTHING like today. Our church office phone has rang nonstop,” Piedmont UMC pastor Matthew Greer Told the Washington Times in a Facebook chat.

Mr. Greer said the 2016 Super Bowl-related message read, “do no harm, do good, stay in love with God and #KeepPounding” on one side and “for there are no Tigers nor Gamecocks, no Broncos nor Panthers, for you are all one in Christ Jesus,” which he said was “a play on Paul’s writings from Galatians 3:28.”

