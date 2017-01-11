WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest has added Stony Brook defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill to its coaching staff.

Coach Dave Clawson announced Hemphill’s hiring Wednesday but did not specify what his role will be with the Demon Deacons.

Hemphill has spent the past six season at Stony Brook and since 2013 was its defensive coordinator.

He also worked at Hofstra with Dave Cohen, who now coaches Wake Forest’s defensive line.

