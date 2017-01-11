PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State quarterback Luke Falk said Wednesday he will return for his senior season and will try to lead the Cougars to a third consecutive bowl game.

Falk, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, had flirted with declaring for the NFL draft after throwing for 4,468 yards last season in coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

“The chance to play one final season with my teammates and friends, continue our development under a great coaching staff, and the opportunity to achieve more for Washington State football all went into my decision,” Falk said in a news release. “We have much more to accomplish and I am excited to spend another season in Pullman.”

Washington State finished 8-5 last season as Falk completed 70 percent of his passes with 38 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Speculation about his return rose after he refused to answer questions about whether he would return to Washington State following the Cougars’ 17-12 loss to Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl.

The former walk-on from Logan, Utah, has set numerous Washington State records in 2½ seasons as the starting quarterback.

Falk owns the school’s single-season records for completion percentage (70.0) and touchdown passes (38). He also holds WSU career records for pass completions (1,047), and completion percentage (68.8) and is No. 2 in passing touchdowns (89) and pass attempts (1,520). He has thrown for 10,893 yards in his career.

Falk this season finished fourth nationally in passing yards per game (343.7).

Falk will lose his two favorite targets, Gabe Marks and River Cracraft, to graduation. The Cougars do return three veteran running backs and receiver Tavares Martin, who had 728 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.

