Justice Department and Baltimore officials announced Thursday they have reached an agreement on the terms of a consent decree that will reform the city’s police department, in part by setting new policy guidelines meant to prohibit unlawful stops and arrests and unnecessary use-of-force, and to ensure stops are constitutional and sexual assaults are properly investigated.

Officials said the court-enforceable agreement will provide new avenues for community oversight and will ensure the Baltimore Police Department engages in effective and constitutional practices, will restore community trust in the agency, and will improve officer safety.

Though the agreement comes just a week before President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in and a new administration will take charge of the DOJ, outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the reforms “will live on” regardless of who is in charge.

“The reforms in this consent decree will help ensure effective and constitutional policing, restore the community’s trust in law enforcement, and advance public and officer safety,” Ms. Lynch said Thursday.

A DOJ review completed last year found that Baltimore Police officers unconstitutionally stopped and searched residents, disproportionately targeted black residents and frequently resorted to physical force during interactions that didn’t warrant it — actions that undermined trust between the department and the community.

The review, undertaken after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, concluded that the Baltimore Police Department engaged in a pattern of conduct that violated city residents’ constitutional and federal rights.

The 25-year-old man died in April 2015 after he was arrested by police and his neck was broken as he rode inside the back of a police van. Six police officers were charged in connection with Gray’s death but none were convicted.

A federal judge will have to approve the terms of the consent decree and an independent monitor will have to be selected to oversee the reforms. But first Ms. Lynch said community residents will be given an opportunity to weigh in on the conditions of the agreement.

“We want that community input because it is a continuation of community input we’ve had throughout this process,” she said.

Consent decrees negotiated in other cities have cost between $5 million and $10 million to annually to enforce. Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Thursday she doesn’t know what it will cost to implement the reforms but that she is committed to seeing them through regardless.

“I’m not interested right now in what that price tag is, I am more interested that we get the reforms, tools, mechanisms and process in place,” Ms. Pugh said.

The Baltimore police union released a statement Thursday saying officials had not received an advance copy of the 227-page agreement and did not yet have a response to it.

“Despite continued assurances by representatives of the Department of Justice that our organization would be included in the consent degree negotiations, no request to participate was ever forthcoming and we were not involved in the process,” union officials said in a statement.

Ms. Pugh said she would like to get the union back to the table to be part of negotiations.

Consent decrees negotiated under the Obama administration are expected to remain in place and be enforced under the next attorney general.

Mr. Trump’s nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, has expressed skepticism of the use of consent decrees in the past, raising concern among civil rights advocates that he might seek to do away with or renegotiate such agreements.

During questioning Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee that is considering his nomination, Mr. Sessions said a consent decree “is not necessarily a bad thing.” But the Alabama Republican said that if confirmed as attorney general, he “wouldn’t commit there would never be any changes” in decrees negotiated under previous administration.

