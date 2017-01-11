A wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy last summer at a Kansas water park has been settled out of court.

The monetary terms of the settlement were not disclosed, the local Fox News affiliate reported on its website Wednesday.

Caleb Schwab suffered a fatal neck injury on Aug. 7 while riding the Verruckt waterslide at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City. Two other park patrons sustained injuries in the accident, the affiliate reported.

According to CNN, the attraction, taller than the height of Niagara Falls, was the tallest waterslide in the world, as determined by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The waterslide in question “was built in Kansas City because the Schlitterbahn park didn’t have a height restriction,” CNN reported.

The park passed a safety inspection by an insurance company two months prior to the accident, according to CNN.

The Verruckt waterslide is no longer listed on the park’s official website. Back in November, Schlitterbahn announced that it was discontinuing the ride and would demolish it completely, pending court authorization.

“In our opinion, it is the only proper course of action following this tragedy,” the company said in a statement, CNN reported. “We will, at some point in the future, announce what will be built in its place.”

