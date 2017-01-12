The Justice Department’s inspector general announced Thursday it will undertake a review of FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, including Director James Comey’s public disclosures about the resolution of the case in July as well as his correspondence with Congress just ahead of the presidential election.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced that the review will include allegations that FBI policies were not followed leading up to the public announcement Mr. Comey made over the summer, when he announced that while Mrs. Clinton did mishandle classified information that it couldn’t be proven that she did so intentionally and no charges would be sought.

The review will also look into whether policies were violated when Mr. Comey told Congress just two weeks ahead of the November election that the FBI was renewing its investigation into the secret emails as the result of new emails recovered as part of a separate case.

Mr. Horowitz also said in a statement issued Thursday that the inspector general’s review will look at allegations FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should have recused himself from participating in certain investigations.

Reports published ahead of the election disclosed that when Mr. McCabe’s wife, Jill McCabe, run unsuccessfully for Virginia Senate in 2015 that she collected hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations overseen by Clinton ally Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Mr. McCabe oversaw the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office at the time, which was providing the manpower to investigate Mrs. Clinton’s secret email server at the time of the donations. He was promoted to the position of deputy director in February 2016.

Mr. Horowitz said the review was requested by “numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public.”

White House press secretary Josh Earnest said the inspector general made the decision independently of any White House influence.

“I can tell you the White House was not involved in that decision,” he said. “We wouldn’t weigh in publicly or privately.”

He expressed confidence that the inspector general’s office will “follow the evidence where it leads, if they find any evidence.”

The inspector general’s review “will not substitute the OIG’s judgment for the judgments made by the FBI or the Department regarding the substantive merits of investigative or prosecutive decisions,” the statement read.

However, it circumstances warrant, the inspector general “will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

