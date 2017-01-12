DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - University of Dayton attorneys have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the school by a former football player who alleges hazing left him with a cognitive brain injury.

The lawsuit was filed last month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court by Max Engelhart. The former UD player says he was forced to drink to excess by upperclassmen on the team and endure verbal abuse and other humiliation tactics as part of an initiation two years ago.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2jlt5F1 ) the motion to dismiss denies hazing took place. The attorneys wrote that Engelhart’s accusations are vague and speculative. They said if any of the alleged activities occurred, they weren’t orchestrated or perpetrated by coaches or staff.

Engelhart’s attorney, Scott Jones, didn’t comment on the motion.

