PITTSBURGH (AP) - The district attorney says he’ll drop all but the two least serious charges against Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter after reviewing video of his alleged altercation with a bar bouncer and a city police officer.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says the video evidence supports only summary citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Charges of aggravated assault involving the officer and a simple assault charge for Porter’s actions with the bouncer, and all other charges will be dropped.

Porter was arrested and briefly jailed hours after the Steelers‘ opening round playoff win against the Miami Dolphins.

Porter’s attorney says he expects to make a statement later Thursday.

A Steelers spokesman did not immediately comment on the announcement, or whether it means Porter will no longer be on leave from the team.

