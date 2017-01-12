EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph has been picked as an injury replacement on the NFC Pro Bowl team, for Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

This will be the first Pro Bowl for Joseph in his seven-year career. He’s the first Vikings defensive tackle to be selected since Kevin Williams in 2010. The announcement was made on Thursday.

Joseph had four sacks and three forced fumbles this season. He was credited by Vikings coaches with 100 total tackles and 36 quarterback hurries, both career highs.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida. Joseph will join Minnesota kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and free safety Harrison Smith at the game.

