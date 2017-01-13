OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - David Modell, the son of former Baltimore Ravens owner Arthur Modell and onetime president of the team, has died. He was 55.

The Ravens say David Modell died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer.

Modell served as president of the Ravens from the team’s beginning in 1996 until 2004. He was instrumental in the selection of the team’s name and colors and helped orchestrate the move to the Ravens’ new stadium in 1998.

He also played a role in hiring coach Brian Billick, who led Baltimore to a Super Bowl championship in 2000.

Modell and his father worked in tandem to make sure the team flourished following its move from Cleveland in 1995. His focus was not only to make the Ravens a winner, but to do it with class.

He once said: “I don’t want us just to be the best football team. We aspire to be the best business organization. We want to set the standard on and off the field.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus