NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - A former high school football coach in Newport, Vermont is free on bail after pleading not guilty to exchanging lewd photos with a 14-year-old student.

The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2jLsiR0 ) 23-year-old Riley Simoneau pleaded not guilty to charges including possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child by attempted luring.

Simoneau is barred from using the internet and banned from North Country Union High School.

School officials say Simoneau was an assistant coach there this past fall. He no longer works there.

Investigators say a student told them last month that Simoneau asked her for nude photos of herself.

She said she sent him several such photos using a mobile messaging app, but that Simoneau sent them to someone else and that person sent them to her boyfriend.

