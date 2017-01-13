MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Miami Heat are having a tough road trip on and off the court.

The Heat wrapped up a six-game road trip against the Bucks on Friday night. They arrived on Wednesday night after making a safe landing at General Mitchell Airport. But after landing, the Heat said the team plane slid while taxiing.

The plane “never left the pavement. Everyone on board has deplaned and is OK,” the team said early Thursday morning on its Twitter account .

There was light freezing rain and sleet in Milwaukee on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings had a similar scare on Dec. 23, the night before playing the Green Bay Packers. The team plane landed safely at Appleton International Airport before sliding off the runway while taxiing and getting stuck in grass. It had been snowing for much of that evening in Appleton, which is about 30 miles south of Green Bay, and it took hours to get passengers off the plane. The Vikings lost the next day, 38-25 to Green Bay.

Miami was 1-4 going into the game at Milwaukee, losing three straight games and nine of their last 10. The Heat on Friday said that center Willie Reid would miss the Bucks game with a bruised sternum.

