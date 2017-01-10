Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s pledge this week to support driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants has thrust the issue of immigration to the forefront of the state’s 2017 gubernatorial race — establishing a dividing line between the candidates in the contest more than nine months out from Election Day.

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart, a Republican, has moved in the opposite direction, slamming the Democrat on the issue and rolling it into an attack against Ed Gillespie, calling on his top rival in the Republican primary race to come out against Mr. Northam’s “blatant disregard for the law.”

“We could easily see establishment darling Ed Gillespie engaging in the same dangerous behavior and putting the lives of Virginians at risk,” Mr. Stewart said in a statement. “Even more dangerous than a liberal Democrat is a Republican who would give us the same policies Northam would if he were Governor.

“Republicans have sold out Americans for far too long,” he said.

The attack followed the release of a Mason-Dixon poll Friday that showed Mr. Gillespie outpacing Mr. Stewart in head-to-head match-ups with the two Democratic candidates — Mr. Northam and former Rep. Tom Perriello.

For his part, Mr. Gillespie’s campaign website does not zero in on the issue of immigration, but the former chairman of the Republican National Committee has previously supported a pathway to legal status — not citizenship — for non-criminal illegal immigrants as part of a broader package of federal laws that would also focus on beefing up border security.

Mr. Stewart, meanwhile, made a name for himself through his efforts to crackdown on illegal immigration, and is vowing on his campaign website to continue that fight.

He also is hoping to tap into the populist wave that Donald Trump rode to victory in the 2016 presidential race — in part by painting Mr. Gillespie as “weak” on immigration and as the ultimate establishment Republican.

The issue of driver’s licenses surfaced Thursday when Mr. Northam was asked where he stood on a proposal to grant temporary driver’s licenses to people who can’t receive a permanent one because of their immigration status.

“We need to make sure that we have immigration reform for this county, we make sure that we have a pathway to citizenship in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we need to make sure that people have access to driver’s licenses,” he said.

A total of 12 states — including California, Colorado and Maryland — and the District of Columbia allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, according to a breakdown of state laws from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

State Sen. Frank Wagner and businessman Denver Riggleman are also running in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

The Mason-Dixon poll released Friday showed Mr. Gillespie leading Mr. Northam by 3 percentage points and Mr. Perriello by 9 percentage points.

Mr. Northam, meanwhile, leads Mr. Stewart by 8 percentage points and Mr. Perriello up by 2 percentage points.

“This is the second straight public poll to show that Ed Gillespie is the best candidate to unify the Republican Party in June and the Commonwealth in November,” said Gillespie Campaign Manager Chris Leavitt. “Ed’s positive vision, commitment to putting forward substantive policies, and campaign to engage all Virginians is resonating.”

