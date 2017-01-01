The Green Bay Packers will be without wide receiver Jordy Nelson, one of their top playmakers, for the NFC playoffs’ divisional round Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the conference’s top team.

McCarthy on Jordy Nelson (ruled out for Sunday): We’ll re-evaluate Monday. He’s going through a workout now. He’s feeling better every day. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 13, 2017

Nelson, 31, is dealing with multiple rib fractures after sustaining a hit from New York Giants cornerback Leon Hall in Sunday’s NFC wild card game. Nelson was carted off the field following the hit and did not return.

This season, Nelson finished with 1,257 yards, his third straight season with at least 1,200 yards, excluding the 2015 season, which he missed with a torn right ACL. Nelson led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 14 and his 97 receptions were the fifth-highest total in the league.

Replacing Nelson will be difficult. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely spread the ball a bit more between his three remaining receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison.

Adams was a particularly popular target for Rodgers this year, catching 12 touchdown passes of his own. Against the Giants, Adams recorded 125 receiving yards, more than any other player in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Packers take on the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus