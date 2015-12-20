With one week until Donald Trump’s swearing-in, the Metro transit agency website to preorder special presidential inauguration edition fare cards went down Friday, the final day to order in time for the ceremony.

D.C. news radio station WTOP reported Friday that Metro informed riders via Twitter that the site’s purchase portal was down and that riders might need to buy the fare cards at Metro stations to ensure on-time arrival.

WTOP noted that its attempts to use the “guest checkout” feature failed Friday afternoon, yielding an error message prompting the user to contact customer service. A similar attempt by The Washington Times Friday afternoon yielded the same error message.

While passengers could always use a regular-issue SmarTrip card and preload prior to Inauguration Day, that method could cost as much as $5.90 for a one-way trip, as peak fares will be charged all day, WTOP reported.

The inauguration-edition SmarTrip cared, by contrast, was designed for the convenience of customers, preloaded with an all-day rail and bus pass for Jan. 20 and costing just $10. A one-day rail pass typically costs $14 and does not include bus trips.

