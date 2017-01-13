GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Receiver Jordy Nelson will miss the Green Bay Packers’ divisional round playoff game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys because of injured ribs.

Coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that Nelson would not be medically cleared to take part in the team’s final practice on Saturday, and that the medical staff determined that Nelson would not be ready for the game.

Nelson had an NFL-high 14 touchdown catches in the regular season as quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top target in the Packers’ prolific passing attack.

Nelson was hurt in the second quarter of the Packers’ 38-13 win in a wild-card game last weekend against the New York Giants during a hit by safety Leon Hall.

McCarthy said Nelson’s status moving forward will be determined on Monday if Green Bay advances to the NFC title game.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus