Police in Palm Springs, Florida, charged a woman Thursday who they say rammed her SUV into a T-Mobile store and caused roughly $30,000 in damage.

Investigators said Shinobia Wright, 26, of Wellington, purposely drove her Nissan Armada SUV into the store at 3321 South Congress Ave after getting angry over an attempt to replace a damaged cellphone, a local CBS News affiliate reported.

A bystander captured the crash on video, which showed the vehicle jumping the curb and smashing through several storefront windows before coming to a stop inside the store. People can be heard yelling and are seen running out of the way.

Investigators said Ms. Wright then exited her vehicle and started smashing display cases and throwing merchandise. Police said she also assaulted an employee who tried to block her from entering a rear storage area, CBS reported.

Store employees said the woman “didn’t appear right” prior to the incident, but investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved, CBS reported.

Ms. Wright has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal mischief. She is reportedly being treated at a local hospital.

Damage to the store is estimated at $30,000, a local NBC News affiliate reported.

