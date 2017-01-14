COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Gov. Nikki Haley is calling on all South Carolinians to congratulate the Clemson Tigers for their national title.

The Clemson graduate has designated Saturday as “Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day.”

Her proclamation encourages “all South Carolinians to join together in congratulating the Clemson Tigers football team and coaches for their awesome performance” during the 2016 season and Monday’s title game victory over against Alabama.

A Clemson University flag flew over the Statehouse on Tuesday on Haley’s order.

In her farewell State of the State address Wednesday, she said “driving to the Statehouse and raising that orange flag over the Capitol dome with my daughter, Rena, is a memory I will treasure forever.”

Her daughter attends Clemson.

It’s Clemson’s first national football title since 1981.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus