JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially retained Todd Wash as defensive coordinator.

The Jaguars announced the move Saturday, the second coordinator they named in as many days. Jacksonville hired Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator Friday.

Keeping Wash creates some continuity on the defensive side of the ball, and that should be a good thing. In Wash’s first season as Jacksonville’s coordinator, the Jaguars moved into the league’s top 10 in a number of categories, including sixth in total yards, fifth in passing yards and eighth in third-down percentage. But they also tied for 19th in sacks (33) and were next to last in takeaways (13).

Tom Coughlin, the team’s new executive vice president of football operations, and new head coach Doug Marrone next have to hire an offensive coordinator.

