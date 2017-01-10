In what is likely the final on-camera interview during his eight year stay at Washington’s most famous address, President Obama tells CBS that his family will be happy to be out of the White House come next weekend.

Security constraints and other factors appear to have worn thin after eight years, he said, noting that his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha are particularly eager to get on with their private lives.

“They’re ready to go. I mean, the girls, obviously, they are now of an age in which the constraints of Secret Service and bubbles and all that stuff has gotten pretty old. Michelle never fully took to the scrutiny. I mean, she’s thrived as a first lady, but it’s not her preference,” Mr. Obama tells CBS “60 Minutes” in the interview, which is scheduled to air Sunday evening.

His wife was the “hardest sell” for a White House experience, Mr. Obama says.

“She never fully embraced being in the public spotlight. Which is ironic, given how good she is [at it]. I think having said that, she would acknowledge — and I certainly feel— that we just have a lot of memories here. You know, our kids grew up here. Some of our best friends have been here in this place,” the president continues.

His wife is “glad” that their time at the White House is ebbing down to the last few days, Mr. Obama says.

“She used to say to our friends, ‘Barack’s exactly the kind of guy I want to be president. I just wish he didn’t want to do it when I was married to him,” he notes.

“But you’re still all right? I mean, everything’s okay?” asks interviewer Steve Kroft.



“So far, as far as I know. I better check later. Yeah,” the president replies.

The first family will remain in the nation’s capital for the next year or so as ounger daughter Sasha finishes high school. They have rented a home in the tony Kalorama neighborhood — an 8,300-square-foot, nine bedroom mansion which rents for $22,000 a month. The Obama recently had a new wall installed around the property. Like all former residents of the White House, they will continue to receive round-the-clock Secret Service protection.

The one-hour interview airs on CBS at 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

