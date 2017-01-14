ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The state Republican and Democratic parties met two miles from each other Saturday for the first time since Donald Trump carried Florida in November’s election, but the atmosphere and enthusiasm were worlds apart.

As both parties chose their leaders, it was easy to see which has more confidence heading into an election cycle when the governor’s office and all three Cabinet seats will be open.

Republicans were aglow in victory after Trump stunned many political observers by winning the state Barack Obama carried in 2008 and 2012. At the same time, Democrats held a contentious election to choose a new chairman with little talk about this past election.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus