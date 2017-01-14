ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler says the school needs to do a better job of training its student-athletes on sexual assault and harassment issues because something isn’t getting through.

In an interview with the St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2jkbVdq ) in the wake of the football team’s sexual assault scandal, Kaler says student-athletes are already getting “an exceptional amount of training” on those issues.

All University of Minnesota students go through sexual assault-awareness education after enrolling that includes an online assessment and interactive presentations. The school’s roughly 750 student-athletes are also exposed to additional training and education conducted internally and through visiting presenters every year.

Kaler says it’s clear the university needs to do even more and different training to make sure that student-athletes get the point.

