President Obama is done listening — at least by phone.

The White House comments line, 202-456-1111, is no longer working and apparently hasn’t been operational for weeks. The line is normally staffed by volunteers.

Callers to the line hear a recorded message: “The comment line is currently closed, but your comment is important to the president.”

The recording urges callers to send comments online at www.whitehouse.gov, or by Facebook messenger. The White House press office didn’t respond to a request for comment about why the phone line was shut down.

Mr. Obama’s term ends on Friday at noon, when Republican Donald Trump will take the oath of office.

